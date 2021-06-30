WFI recommends Ravi Dahiya, Deepak Punia for Arjuna Award

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has recommended four names for the Arjuna Award. The federation has opted to not give any names for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award this time around.



"This time no nomination in Khel Ratna, but we have sent recommendations for Arjuna Award. We have proposed Anshu Malik, Sarita Mor, Deepak Punia, and Ravi Dahiya for the Arjuna," sources within WFI told ANI.

Deepak Punia had bagged a silver medal at the 2019 World Championship while Ravi Dahiya had won a bronze medal at the same event.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports had earlier decided to extend the last date of submission of application for the upcoming National Sports Awards 2021.

Earlier, the last date for submitting applications was June 21. The nominations/applications from the eligible sportspersons/ coaches/ entities/ universities were invited for the award and they were to be e-mailed as per an official statement from the ministry.

Manika Batra, Rohit Sharma, Vinesh Phogat, Rani Rampal, and Mariyappan Phangavelu were awarded the Khel Ratna Award last year and it was the first time that five athletes received the honour in the same year. (ANI)

