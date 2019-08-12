What a player: Ganguly calls Kohli

India defeated West Indies by 59 runs (DLS method), thus taking an unassailable 1-0 lead in the three-match rubber, the final of which will be played on Wednesday at the same venue.

On Sunday, Kohli brought up his 42nd century during the course of which he went past former India skipper Sourav Ganguly tally of 11,363 runs in the list of leading run-getters in ODI cricket.

The 30-year-old has scored 11,406 runs at 59.91 in 238 matches and is currently at the eighth spot in the list topped by legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar who compiled 18,426 runs in 463 matches.

Soon after Kohli broke his record, Ganguly tweeted: "Virat Kohli another master class in one day cricket...what a player." During the course of his 120-run knock, the Delhi lad also became the first batsman to complete 2,000 ODI runs against West Indies. The previous record was 1,930 by Javed Miandad, whom Kohli passed in his 34th inning against the Windies. The Indian skipper now has eight centuries to his name against West Indies. He also has eight tons against two other teams -- Australia and Sri Lanka. Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for scoring maximum hundreds against a single opposition -- 9 against Australia. He had also scored eight hundreds against Sri Lanka. No other batsmen have more than seven centuries against a single opposition.