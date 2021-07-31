What A Shot! Farah Khan on what's it like directing M.S. Dhoni

Sharing her experience, Farah told IANS: "This is the first time I was meeting him. I can't tell you how wonderful he is! He is an extremely down to earth person. We had to change his clothes five times during the shoot and he did not complain."

Recalling Dhoni's behaviour on the set, she further said: "Within five minutes we were chatting like we know each other for a long time! He also came to my van to have food. It was a pleasure working with him. What a lovely human being he is!"