Wheelers XI register win in Divyang Cricket League

Chandigarh, March 25 (IANS) Wheelers XI defeated Beas XI by 26 runs as rains washed out two matches scheduled for Thursday in the 6th Divyang Cricket League, being held in three categories -- visually impaired, hearing impaired, and wheelchair.

Wheelers XI scored 142 for four wickets in 15 overs while Beas XI were all out for 116 in 15 overs in the Sector 16 stadium.