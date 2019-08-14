When a club like Bayern calls you cannot say no: Ivan Perisic

Leeds [UK], Aug 14 (ANI): FC Bayern Munich's new signing Ivan Perisic revealed that it was not a difficult call for him when the club called him.

"When they called me, I took only a few hours to take my decision with my family. When a club like Bayern call, you cannot say no," Goal.com quoted Perisic as saying.

FC Bayern Munich signed the Croatian winger on a one-year loan deal from Inter Milan on Tuesday.



Perisic is hoping that it is going to be a successful year for him as he aims to do best every day.

"That's the reason I'm here. I want to do the best here every day, each game and I hope it's going to be a successful year," he said.

However, for a spot in the team, Perisic will have to compete against Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry and youngster Alphonso Davies.

The 30-year-old said that they need at least 17-18 players if they want to be on top.

"I'm coming here to be part of the team, and to play. There are a lot of games, and at this level you cannot play all the games. We need everybody, at least 17, 18 players if you want to be on top. You know during the season there's going to be injuries, so we'll need everybody," Perisic said. (ANI)

