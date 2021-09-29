When Bishnoi's googly left Suryakumar with no chance

Though Mumbai Indians broke their losing streak with a six-wicket win over the Punjab franchise, Bishnoi's spell stood out as he first got the better of Rohit Sharma for 8 and then tricked Suryakumar Yadav off successive deliveries to leave the five-time champions tottering on 2/16.

Abu Dhabi, Sep 29 (IANS) Young Punjab Kings spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who bamboozled Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav for a duck with a googly in his very first over, said that it was premeditated and he knew the batsman would take the bait.

The leg spinner has picked up five wickets in his last two IPL games.

Pitching well outside off-stump, Suryakumar played for the turn but the ball nipped back sharply, exposing a gap between bat and pad to crash into the stumps behind. Elated by that dismissal, Ravi Bishnoi spoke about the same in the post-match press conference.

"The delivery that I bowled to Surya, the plan was just to test the new batsman with the googly straight away. As a new batsman, it can sometimes be difficult to play the googly as your first ball, if he picks it then well and good, if not then the plan was that the ball ends on the stumps and I get a wicket," explained Bishnoi.

"I have been practicing really hard on my googlies. Earlier, my googlies used to slide down the legs but I have been working on it with my coaches in Jodhpur to ensure I keep them on the stumps. Really glad to see those efforts pay off today where I managed to deceive the batsman through my bowling," added Bishnoi.

"The plan for both these games was to bowl wicket-to-wicket, and ensure all my deliveries end on the stumps and try to concede as few runs as possible. We still have three games to play, the goal will be to win all of them, let's see how things pan out," added the leg spinner.

