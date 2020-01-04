When Rahul Dravid got a 'standing ovation' but only for scoring a single run

Sydney: Former India cricketer Rahul Dravid commonly known as 'The Wall' is renowned for his gritty knocks on the cricket field, but there was a time when he was given a standing ovation just after scoring a single run.



On Friday, cricket.com.au's official handle posted a throwback video of the incident and captioned the post as--"Steve Smith's run of dot balls made us think of another famous SCG dry spell - this time it was Rahul Dravid's 40 consecutive dots in 2008".

Steve Smith's run of dot balls made us think of another famous SCG dry spell - this time it was Rahul Dravid's 40 consecutive dots in 2008!#AUSvNZ #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/xArETgVYVq



When the batsman finally managed to get a run to move to the score of 19, the entire crowd at the SCG gave him a standing ovation, and not letting the spectators down, the batsman raised his bat in appreciation.



In the ongoing match between Australia and New Zealand, the same thing happened earlier today, as the hosts' Steve Smith had to face 39 balls before opening his account at the crease.



The batter went on to score 63 runs in the first innings and Australia ended day one of the third Test at 283/3 with Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade still at the crease.



