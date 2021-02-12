'Where's the empathy', asks Jwala Gutta over 'racist replies' on social media post about demise of grandmother

New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): Indian badminton player Gutta Jwala is appalled over receiving "racist" comments on her social media post in which she mourned the demise of her grandmother.
This is what anyone will get...for any racist comment on my TL...and if you come near my family!! pic.twitter.com/S8Qd3qyaS4— Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) February 12, 2021
In another tweet, Gutta then pointed out the "racist replies" and asked: "What has happened to us as a society".
"I am mourning the loss of my grand mom who passed away in China and to my surprise I get racist replies.... and I am asked why I say covid and not Chinese virus.... What has happened to us as a society...where's the empathy...where r we headed...and there r defenders?? Shameful!" she wrote. (ANI)