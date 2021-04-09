Who is Marco Jansen: The South African who once outsmarted Virat Kohli 

The defending champions made a smart move at the IPL 2021 auction to fetch Jansen for his base price of Rs. 20 lakh. He was immediately handed the Mumbai Indians cap in the first match of the season and showed no time to display his potential.

IPL has a rich history of handing raw talents an opportunity and South African bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen joined the bandwagon in the opening contest between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday.

Jansen picked up the prized wicket of Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell as he was starting to look dangerous and later removed Shahbaz Ahmed in the same over. He returned figures of 28/2 on his near-impressive IPL debut.

So what do we know about Jansen?

Birth and emergence

The 6 feet 8 inches fast bowler was born in Klerksdorp, North West Province of South Africa. He studied at Laerskool Goudkop and later began playing for the North West team at the U-13 level.

Twin brothers, fan of Mitchell Johnson

Jansen brothers -- Duan and Marco -- are huge admirers of former Australian fast bowler Mitchell Johnson. They draw inspiration from him and can produce quick pace. Incidentally, both the brothers are also left-arm fast bowlers.

History of bowling to Indian cricketers

When India toured South Africa in 2018, Jansen brothers were 17 years old. It was then when Indian bowling coach Bharat Arun offered them to bowl to some of the finest batsmen in the current team including the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane.

It would then happen so at that during a net session at The Wanders, Marco beat Kohli thrice, and the Indian captain and some of the other players noticed his credentials and appreciated the same.

They also have the experience of bowling to some of the India A players when they toured South Africa in 2017 under the mentorship of Rahul Dravid. Their accuracy had even then earned praise.

Experience

Jansen is also known to clear the fence and bats right-handed. He, however, doesn't has as much experience but can be considered as backup option for the swashbuckling West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard in the Mumba Indian set up.

The IPL debutant has featured in 13 List A matches, picking up 16 wickets, at an average of 31.40. He has also scored runs at an average of 37.33.