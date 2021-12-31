Why Kohli and Ganguly must reconcile

When asked which cricketer he admired most, Sourav Ganguly replied-seeming to hold out an olive branch, but coating it with a dash of vinegar-"I like Virat Kohli's attitude, but he fights a lot."

The two men are so similar in so many ways that it stands to reason neither can abide the other.

That could have been said of Sourav Ganguly himself back in the day, when he stood firm by what he wanted, often getting into conflict with the team management because at the time, the captain had less of a say in matters than he does now. Perhaps unfortunately for him, he finds himself in the management at a time when the captain's word carries more weight than the former's.

Ganguly took over a team that was in tatters. No one wanted the job, and several experiments with captaincy had failed after the exit of Azharuddin. He forged a team from a group of talented batsmen and middling bowlers, and led them to several historic wins. He also left a legacy of adamant behaviour and unruly celebrations, including the notorious one from the Lord's dressing room.

Sourav Ganguly is now the chief of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and in his suit is a far cry from the passionate captain who took off his shirt at Lord's.

But his tendency to stand firm on what he wants, and sulk and-or-or snarl at those who don't see eye to eye with him remains.

As it happens, the Indian team was led in all three formats by Kohli, who has since been relieved of leadership in the limited overs formats-something that has not gone down well with him, although it was made to appear his resigning as T20 International captain was his own decision.

India's ignominious exit from the T20 International World Cup was blamed on the management among other things; perhaps one of the key reasons was poor team selection, but the conflict and resentment bubbling in the dressing room had much to do with the performance.

The discontent has been voiced in the press of late, and that cannot be good for team morale, particularly when the change of guard across the board has caused some turbulence.

Ravichandran Ashwin spoke of how he felt let down after his injury, and without naming Kohli and Ravi Shastri, indicated that he could have done with more support from them. Ashwin is not the prettiest spinner history has produced, but he has been very effective, particularly at home. It was an ugly move to take him on tour just to warm the benches, and we now have it from the horse's mouth that he was upset and humiliated by it.

As if to pour oil on troubled waters, Kohli went ahead with an explosive press conference ahead of the South Africa tour, contradicting most of what Sourav Ganguly had earlier told the media. He said there was no attempt made to talk him out of giving up T20 International captaincy, and that there was little discussion on extending it to the one-day international format as well.

The media has become particularly dangerous now. Back in the day, sports reportage centred on exclusives-in-depth player profiles, and a much-cherished peek into the personal lives of players. Now, thanks to Instagram, we are allowed into the homes and lives of cricketers, their wives and girlfriends, and children. Thanks to Twitter, there is direct interaction with fans. Statements are no longer press releases; they are posted on the player's account. Sports journalists have little to do other than report on matches, which we watch live anyway, and bring us gossip.

When things are not going as smoothly behind the scenes as may be desired, the last thing a team needs is for this to be the centre of attention.

So far, the team's tour of South Africa has gone swimmingly well. Fresh from their first-ever Test win at the Centurion, they can look forward to what could be an even greater triumph-a historic series win.

One might argue that the men are able to focus in spite of the conflict, or even that the conflict brings out the best in the team. But this cannot sustain. When two men with large egos and in positions of power cross swords, the resulting tussle will almost certainly affect the team's performance, not least by affecting the selection.

The leadership of the team itself is in a tricky situation. It will be hard for Kohli to take instructions from Rohit Sharma in one-day internationals. It will be hard for him to refrain from giving advice, or showing irritation when it is not taken.

The Australian team once operated with what they called a "leadership group". The group became infamous for involvement in a lunch-time discussion about ball-tampering in 2018, in which they not only unitedly approved the illegal route but chose newcomer Cameron Bancroft to execute it when South Africa was hammering them. Bancroft was caught on camera applying yellow sticky tape to the rough side of the ball in order that it pick up more dirt to aid reverse swing. The "leadership group" was believed to have comprised David Warner, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.

The concept of a leadership group is not alien to the Indian team; they had something similar going when Kohli was taking over from M S Dhoni. But in the absence of Dhoni's calming influence, there could be a more uneasy climate, and loyalties could be divided up.

The team is going through an interesting phase, where the young players are fighting for their places with match-winning performances and the seniors are making a case for themselves so that they retire on their own terms. This has boded well for the team-although they have missed out on trophies, they have consistently won both home and away series.

There are exciting times ahead with Rahul Dravid as coach; he has proven himself across various levels, and the heights to which he could take a united team can only be imagined. But for it to work, Sourav Ganguly and Kohli must find a way to make amends, or at least put up a front of having done so.

Nandini is the author of Invisible Men: Inside India's Transmasculine Networks (2018) and Hitched: The Modern Woman and Arranged Marriage (2013). She tweets @k_nandini. Her website is: www.nandinikrishnan.com

