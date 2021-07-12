Why penalties & not passes, corners to help England win Euro, say hurt NZ cricketers

The Kiwis had felt cheated after they lost to England in the Cricket World Cup final even though scores were tied at the end after the Super Over. England were able to sneak through to victory only on boundary count -- they had hit 26 boundaries against New Zealand's 17.

London, July 12 (IANS) New Zealand cricketers James Neesham and Scott Styris, still smarting from the loss in the 2019 Cricket World Cup final on boundary count, took digs at England who lost the Euro 2020 football final to Italy on penalties on Sunday night.

Neesham said the England football team should have been the winner on Sunday night because of the most number of passes.

"Why is it a penalty shootout and not just whoever made the most passes wins? [emoticon: eyes] #joking [emoticon: face with tears of joy]," wrote the New Zealand all-rounder on his Twitter handle.

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris chipped in with his take.

"I don't understand.... England had more corners.... they are the champions! #Stillsalty," he tweeted.

England, who were chasing 241, needed 15 to win off the last over. However, helped by a fortuitous boundary deflected off the bat of Ben Stokes who was completing a double, England managed to level scores with 14 runs in the last over and took it to the Super Over, where again the two teams scored 15 each.

However, England prevailed on boundary count.

