WI board offers contract to 18 women cricketers

St John's (Antigua), May 6 (IANS) Cricket West Indies (CWI) has increased the number of West Indies women players who will get retainer contracts for the 2021-2022 season to 18.

This is an increase of three retainer contracts compared to the 2020-21 season with contracts offered for the first time to developing young players Kaysia Schultz and Qiana Joseph. The three players will join the 15 retained players from the 2020-2021 season, including captain Stafanie Taylor, all-rounder Deandra Dottin and the leading wicket-taker in T20 Internationals Anisa Mohammed.