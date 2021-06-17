WI recall Bravo, Gabriel for 2nd Test Match vs South Africa

"Shannon Gabriel has been declared fully fit and as someone who was the spearhead of the attack before, he has returned to the 13-man squad. With Bravo, we have someone who is an experienced batsman and gives us a quality batting option," said lead selector Roger Harper.

Gros Islet (Saint Lucia), June 17 (IANS) The Cricket West Indies selection panel on Thursday recalled fast bowler Shannon Gabriel and left-handed batsman Darren Bravo while announcing a 13-member squad for the second and final Test match against South Africa starting on Friday.

"The team now has to play to the standard we know we're capable of. We didn't bat anywhere near to our potential in the first Test and we have to improve with the bat in this upcoming match."

Nkrumah Bonner is unavailable for selection due to concussion protocol. He was substituted during the first Test.

South Africa lead the series, being contested for the Sir Vivian Richards Trophy, 1-0 following their on by an innings and 63-run win in the first Test.

The second Test, too, will be played at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales

