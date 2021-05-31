WI to pick strong team for Test series vs South Africa

With little international cricket being played due to the pandemic, CWI has been left with no choice but to organise an intra-squad match to not just select a competitive squad but also to give some match exposure to the players.

Gros Islet (St Lucia), May 31 (IANS) Cricket West Indies (CWI) is hoping to select a match-winning combination to field against the visiting South Africa team in a two Test series through an intra-squad four-day match.

The four-day match begins on Monday at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

"The players are excited and fully prepared for the contest, as this is the culmination of two weeks of high-level training. It is the only competitive action they will have before the squad is selected to take on the Proteas," said a CWI statement.

South Africa will arrive in St Lucia on June 1 to play two Tests (June 10-14 and June 18-22), followed by a five-match T20I series, beginning June 26.

"There's going to be some quality. We have the best guys for red-ball cricket in the Caribbean here, so it is going to be a challenge. Also, this game is to select players for the Test team, so it is going to be a great showdown (Best vs Best)," said wicketkeeper-batsman Jahmar Hamilton.

--IANS

akm/qma