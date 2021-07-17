WI vs Aus: Wanted to win 5-0, but will take 4-1, says Pooran

Gros Islet [St Lucia], July 17 (ANI): After winning the T20I series against Australia, West Indies stand-in skipper Nicholas Pooran said that he wanted to register a clean-sweep over the visitors.



Evin Lewis blasted 79 off 34 balls before Sheldon Cottrell and Andre Russell picked three wickets each to help West Indies beat Australia by 16 runs in the fifth and final T20I on Friday (local time).

With this win, West Indies wrapped up the T20I series 4-1 over Australia. For Australia, Andrew Tye picked three while Adam Zampa and Mitchell Marsh scalped two wickets each.

"Wonderful achievement. Especially after the last series, we played proper cricket. Leg spinners are champs in T20 cricket. We are very happy for Hayden. He has been working so hard on his bowling and I am very happy for him. We wanted to win 5-0, but we will take 4-1. Leadership is tough. It's tough when there's a lot of information to gather. You are not sure what is the correct advise at times," Pooran told host broadcaster after the fifth T20I.

"It was a good learning for me. I am happy and thankful for the information shared. I learnt different things and got to see the game in a different way -- from captain's point of view. Can't single out anyone. So many T20 greats out there. Trevor Penney works so much off the field. Happy for the group," he added.

Kieron Pollard was not able to play a single match against Australia, and in his absence, Pooran led the side.

Now West Indies and Australia will lock horns in three ODIs, beginning Wednesday. (ANI)

