WI vs Aus: We are going to stick with young players, says Pollard

Gros Islet [St Lucia], July 9 (ANI): West Indies will "stick" with the young guns during the Australia series to build their confidence ahead of the T20 World Cup according to skipper Kieron Pollard.



Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran have the knack of hitting big runs and give the side the momentum, however, the duo was not able to live up to the mark in the South Africa series. Pollard has backed both batsmen to find form in the upcoming T20I series against Australia. The West Indies skipper said the team management is willing to work with Hetmyer as they just want him to succeed.

"When Hetmyer wasn't playing people were asking for his inclusion, now he's playing, he comes in and is trying to fulfill a role," ESPNcricinfo quoted Pollard as saying.

"He's a guy who is really, really talented, we have a lot of time for him. Let him play and see if we can reap the rewards of his talent. We are willing to work with him and he's willing to work. We just want him to succeed," he added.

Talking about Pooran's form, Pollard said," Nicholas Pooran, again, a young individual finding his craft, we know he's talented, and in any sportsman's career you will go through a period like this. It is an opportunity for us to be there for these youngsters and give them this sort of hug and protect them then let them come out of it," he added.

Pollard pointed out that leaving the players out of the squad won't help them in regaining the form and that's the reason West Indies will stick with players and will back them to bring out their A-game.

"As a team we are willing to work with these youngsters because we know in the future what they can do. Sometimes the easiest suggestion is to put them on the sidelines but is that going to help? Has it worked before?" asked Pollard.

"We are going to stick with these guys because we know deep down inside that these guys are talented and have what it takes to take West Indies cricket forward," he added. West Indies and Australia will lock horns in the first T20I on Friday. (ANI)

