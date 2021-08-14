WI vs Pak, 1st Test: Brathwaite misses ton but hosts take lead on day two

Kingston [Jamaica], August 14 (ANI): Pakistan might have dismissed eight wickets in the opening Test but West Indies managed to take a lead of 34 runs on Friday after skipper Kraigg Brathwaite's gutsy knock in the first innings.



Brathwaite played a brilliant knock of 97 in a 96-run partnership with Jason Holder and guided the West Indies to a first-innings lead over Pakistan.

At stumps on day two, West Indies scorecards read 251/8 with Joshua Da Silva (20*) and Jomel Warrican (1*) on the crease.

Brathwaite defied the Pakistan bowlers for just over six hours as he faced 221 balls and hit 12 fours before he was run out attempting a second run.

Holder was out earlier for 58. He reached his half-century from 95 balls with nine fours and was looking solid when he reached forward to a full ball from Faheem Ashraf which nipped away late, took a faint edge, and carried to Rizwan.

Brathwaite put on 50 with overnight partner Roston Chase (21) for the third wicket, followed immediately by a stand of 49 with Jermaine Blackwood, who made 22 with four boundaries.

However, Blackwood's dismissal to Shaheen Shah Afridi was followed next ball by the dismissal of Kyle Mayers, tilting the balance of the contest Pakistan's way. Holder then joined the captain and the two rescued the innings.

Brief Scores: Pakistan 217 all out (Fawad Alam 56; Jason Holder 3-26); West Indies 251/8 (Kraigg Brathwaite 97, Jason Holder 58; Mohammad Abbas 3-42) (ANI)

