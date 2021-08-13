WI vs Pak, 1st Test: Honours even after Abbas' twin strikes bring back visitors in game

Kingston [Jamaica], August 13 (ANI): West Indies might have restricted Pakistan to 217 in the first innings but Mohammad Abbas' twin strikes helped visitors come back in the first Test on Thursday.



Jason Holder and Jayden Seales picked three-wicket hauls each to restrict Pakistan to a modest total on the opening day of the first Test before Abbas grabbed two wickets in successive deliveries to make an even day for the two sides.

At stumps, the West Indies scorecard reads 2/2 with skipper Kraigg Brathwaite and Roston Chase unbeaten at 1 and 0 runs respectively.

West Indies won the toss and asked Pakistan to bat first. The tourists lost their openers Imran Butt (11) and Abid Ali (9) with 21 runs on the board.

Azhar Ali was dismissed for 17 runs, captain Babar Azam contributed 30 before falling to Kemar Roach.

Mohammad Rizwan fell for a quickfire 23 off 30 balls which left Pakistan wobbling at 101 for five.

Left-hander Fawad Alam joined hands with all-rounder Faheem Ashraf for an 85-run sixth-wicket alliance that took the visitors to 186 before Faheem was run out for 44 (66 balls, eight fours).

Fawad top-scored with 56 which turned out to be his first Test half-century, the southpaw had earlier converted his first four career fifties into hundreds. Fawad hit six fours in his typically gutsy 117-ball effort.

Pakistan were bowled out for 217 in 70.3 overs, Holder took three wickets for 26 while Seales also claimed three wickets for the West Indies with Roach finishing with two for 47 off 16 overs.

In the morning session of play, only 17 overs were possible as heavens opened with Pakistan placed at 34 for two.

Pakistan roared back in contention as pacer Abbas accounted for opener Kieran Powell and Nkrumah Bonner on successive deliveries of the third over of the West Indies innings.

The hosts finished the day at two for two after four overs of play, they will begin day two trailing Pakistan by 215 runs.

Brief Scores: Pakistan 217 all out (Fawad Alam 56, Faheem Ashraf 44; Jason Holder 3-26); West Indies 2/2 (Mohammad Abbas 2-0) (ANI)

