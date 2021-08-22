WI vs Pak, 2nd Test: Rain plays spoilsport, Day Two washed off

Kingston [Jamaica], August 22 (ANI): Day two of the second Test between West Indies and Pakistan on Saturday (local time) was washed out completely due to persistent rain.



No action was possible due to the wet outfield and persistent rain forced the umpires to abandoned the second day of the second Test.

The start was day two was first delayed and early lunch was taken after the first session of day two was washed out due to rain.

The Match official eventually called for the stumps just after 4 pm (local time) here at Sabina Park as rain played a spoilsport.

According to ICC, the play on Sunday will now commence half an hour earlier and 98 overs are slated for the third day.

On Friday, Kemar Roach continued up an exemplary bowling form with a telling three-wicket haul but half-centuries from Fawad Alam and captain Babar Azam inspired a strong Pakistan response, on the opening day of the second Test at Sabina Park.

On a humidity day in Jamaica's capital, Pakistan ended on 212-4 with Fawad top-scoring with 76 before being forced to retire with heat exhaustion, while Babar stroked 75 before becoming Roach's third victim midway through the final session.

The pair was instrumental in pulling the innings around from the ruins of two runs for three wickets in the morning's fourth over, as they put on a magnificent 158 for the fourth wicket.

When Babar departed, West Indies had hoped they could make inroads into the visitors lower-order. However, Faheem Ashraf (23 not out) and Mohammad Rizwan (22 not out) calmly added 44 in an unbroken fifth stand to deny West Indies any further success.

Brief scores: Pakistan 212/4 (Babar Azam 75, Fawad Alam 76*; Kemar Roach 3-49) vs West Indies (ANI)

