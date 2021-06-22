WI vs SA, 2nd Test: Maharaj takes hat-trick as visitors register series sweep

Gros Islet [St Lucia], June 22 (ANI): A second-ever, Test hat-trick by a South African taken by Keshav Maharaj, helped the Proteas seal a 2-0 series sweep when they beat the West Indies by 158 runs with a day and session to spare at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground on Monday.



On a magical day for the left-arm spinner, he closed with his seventh Test five-wicket haul as the visitors claimed their first Test series win away from home since 2017 against New Zealand.

The home side was bowled out for 165 in their chase of 324 to win. In a more stable start, they slipped from 90/2 before lunch to 107/6 after the first session thanks to Kagiso Rabada, who returned figures of 3/44 in his dismantling of the top order.

Maharaj's magic beat off the middle order and tail, with Lungi Ngidi (1/29) chipping in with a scalp of his own - Jermaine Blackwood for 25.

The Windies will be kicking themselves regarding the manner in which their wickets fell, particularly those of their top scorers, Kieran Powell (51) and Kyle Mayers (34).

Roston Chase did not bat due to a quadriceps injury.

Brief Scores: South Africa 298 and 174; West Indies 149 and 165 (Kieran Powell 51, Kyle Mayers 34, Keshav Maharaj 5-36). (ANI)

