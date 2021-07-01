WI vs SA: Hosts name Akeal Hosein in place of Holder in squad for 4th T20I

St George [Grenada], July 1 (ANI): The Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection panel has named the 13-member squad for the fourth T20I against South Africa.



The match will be played at the Grenada National Stadium on Thursday, July 1. Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein has been named in the squad for the first time in the series with the West Indies trailing 2-1 in the five-match T20I series.

Two-time World Champions, West Indies won the series opener by eight wickets on Saturday. South Africa won the second match by 16 runs on Sunday and secured a one-run win on Tuesday.

Roger Harper, Lead Selector in an official release said: "Jason Holder is out of the squad on planned rest with a view to managing his workload, while Shimron Hetmyer, who was a late replacement for Chris Gayle in the last game, remains in the squad. Kevin Sinclair makes way for Akeal Hosein in keeping with the Selection Panel's quest to determine our best squad and best XI. The objective remains to win this game and the series."

This ongoing series forms part of the West Indies' World Cup preparation with a total of 15 T20Is to be played across three months in the build-up to the ICC T20 World Cup to be played from October 17 to November 14 in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

Windies squad for the fourth T20I: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran, Fabien Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Fidel Edwards, Chris Gayle, Andre Fletcher. Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons. (ANI)

