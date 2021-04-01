WI vs SL, 2nd Test: Hosts dominate rain-marred day

St John's [Antigua], April 1 (ANI): West Indies made further inroads into Sri Lanka's batting lineup but rain forced early Stumps on the third day of the ongoing second Test here at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.



At the end of the day's play, Sri Lanka's score reads 250/8, and they are still trailing by 104 runs. Pathum Nissanka and Lasith Embuldeniya are still at the crease batting on 49 and 0 respectively.

Earlier, resuming at 136/3, overnight batsman Dinesh Chandimal (44) was not able to stay at the crease for long as he was sent back to the pavilion by Shannon Gabriel. Pathum Nissanka then joined Dhananjaya de Silva and the duo put on 25 runs for the fifth wicket.

Sri Lanka then lost the wicket of Silva (39) as he was dismissed by Jermaine Blackwood. A little later, rain came down and it forced an early Lunch, with Sri Lanka reaching 189/5 with Nissanka and Dickwella batting on 14 and 9 respectively.

Rain washed out hour's play in the afternoon session but once the proceedings resumed, Windies was able to make further inroads as Jason Holder removed Dickwella (20) and Dushmantha Chameera (2) while Suranga Lakmal was sent back to the pavilion by Alzarri Joseph, reducing Sri Lanka to 231/8.

Nissanka was then joined by Lasith Embuldeniya and the duo took the team's total 250/8. However, in the 98th over, the rain started pouring in again and play never resumed after that during the course of the day. A total of 42.1 over were bowled on Day Three in which Sri Lanka managed to score 114 runs losing five wickets.

Earlier, West Indies posted 354 runs in the first innings, riding on a century by skipper Kraigg Brathwaite while Suranga Lakmal scalped four wickets for the visitors.

Brief Scores: West Indies 354; Sri Lanka 250/8 (Lahiru Thirimanne 55, Pathum Nissanka 49, Jason Holder 2-39). (ANI)

