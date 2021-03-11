WI vs SL: Angelo Mathews to return home due to 'family matter'

St John's [Antigua], March 11 (ANI): Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews, who is currently in the West Indies, has pulled out of the tour due to personal reasons and will leave the Caribbean.



Mathews led Sri Lanka in the T20I series which the visitors lost 1-2 on Sunday while in the first ODI, the all-rounder got run out after scoring five runs.

"Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) wishes to announce that Angelo Mathews, who is currently touring the West Indies with the national cricket team, will return home. The purpose of his return is to attend to a family matter," the SLC said in an official statement.

Meanwhile, in the first ODI, Shai Hope and Evin Lewis played knocks of 110 and 65 respectively as West Indies defeated Sri Lanka by eight wickets on Wednesday.

Chasing 233, Windies got off to a fantastic start as openers Hope and Lewis put on 143 runs for the first wicket. Sri Lanka had no answers for the duo and both the Windies batters put on 143 runs inside 29 overs.

Sri Lanka did manage to dismiss Lewis (65) and Hope (110), but in the end, Darren Bravo (37) and Jason Mohammed (13) guided the hosts to an eight-wicket win with 18 balls to spare.

The second match of the series will be played on Friday. (ANI)

