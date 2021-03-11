WI vs SL: Hope is incredible player, guys can bat around him, says Pollard

St John's [Antigua], March 11 (ANI): After registering an emphatic eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday (local time) here at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard said centurian Shai Hope was amazing in the middle.



Openers Hope and Evin Lewis played knocks of 110 and 65 respectively to power hosts to the 233 target comfortably. Hope's knock was studded with 12 fours and a six while Lewis' 65 included two sixes and four 4s.

Darren Bravo and Jason Mohammed remained unbeaten on 37 and 13 runs respectively as Windies chased the total in 47 overs at the loss of two wickets.

"The way we batted, the way Shai batted, was amazing. The partnerships were impressive and it shows that we planned and came out with good execution. The guys upped the intensity on the field after they were 100-0 and eventually that push at the top ensured that we stifled their batting innings," Pollard said after the match.

"Shai is an incredible player, the guys can bat around him and we have a lot of clarity about his role in the side. He has been fantastic in one-day cricket and he has our full support. I think the way we fielded was good but there were a few fumbles. Overall, however, we were quite good and us older players need to lead the way and set an example," he added.

Chasing 233, Windies got off to a fantastic start as openers Hope and Lewis put on 143 runs for the first wicket. Sri Lanka had no answers for the duo and both Windies batters put on 143 runs inside 29 overs.

Sri Lanka did manage to dismiss Lewis (65) and Hope (110), but in the end, Darren Bravo (37) and Jason Mohammed (13) guided the hosts to an eight-wicket win with 18 balls to spare.

Earlier, a spirited bowling performance helped the West Indies to bundle out Sri Lanka for just 232 here in the first ODI.

The sides will now lock horns in the second ODI on Friday. (ANI)