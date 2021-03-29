WI vs SL: Hosts name unchanged squad for second Test

St John's [Antigua], March 29 (ANI): Cricket West Indies' (CWI) selection panel on Monday announced the squad for the second and final Test against Sri Lanka at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.



The squad is unchanged from the one which played a draw in the first Test last week at the same venue. The second Sandals Test match will be played from March 29 to April 2.

Roston Chase and Jahmar Hamilton are reserves, while Jayden Seales will remain as a developmental player. Chemar Holder was named as a reserve for the first Test but is unavailable due to injury and has returned home to Barbados.

Windies' squad for second Test: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Kemar Roach, and Jomel Warrican.

Nkrumah Bonner's resolute performance had helped West Indies secure a hard-fought draw against Sri Lanka in the first Test. Chasing a target of 375 runs, West Indies batsmen delivered a calm and composed performance in the second innings which resulted in the match ending in a draw.

Bonner scored unbeaten 113 runs while Kyle Mayers played a knock of 52 as the hosts put a score of 236/4 on the board before the close of play on day five of the first Test.

Before the Test series against Sri Lanka, West Indies changed its captain for the longest format. Holder was removed as the captain and in his place, Kraigg Brathwaite was given the task of leading the side.

Kieron Pollard-led Windies white-ball side defeated Sri Lanka in both the ODI and T20I formats before the Test series started. (ANI)

