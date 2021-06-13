  1. Sify.com
  2. Sports
  3. Athletics
  4. Wife of legendary Milkha Singh passes away

Wife of legendary Milkha Singh passes away

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sun, Jun 13th, 2021, 22:21:10hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
>Mohali, June 13 (IANS) Nirmal Milkha Singh, wife of legendary athlete Milkha Singh, passed away here on Sunday. She was 82. She was battling Covid-19 in Fortis hospital here for the last fortnight.

--IANS

nns/qma

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features