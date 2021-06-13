Toggle navigation
Wife of legendary Milkha Singh passes away
>Mohali, June 13 (IANS) Nirmal Milkha Singh, wife of legendary athlete Milkha Singh, passed away here on Sunday. She was 82. She was battling Covid-19 in Fortis hospital here for the last fortnight.
