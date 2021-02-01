Wijnaldum 'really pleased' with Liverpool's win over West Ham United

London [UK], February 1 (ANI): Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum is "really pleased" with the team's second consecutive win in the Premier League but the player refused to get carried away by it and said his side should now aim for maintaining this consistency.



Liverpool registered a 3-1 win over West Ham United in the Premier League here on Sunday. With this win, Liverpool moved to the third spot with 40 points from 21 matches and the side is now just four points behind table-toppers Manchester City.

"Really pleased. I think besides the goals, we also played good football. In some moments we were enjoying it too much where we made some mistakes. But I think the game was a good game," the club's official website quoted Wijnaldum as saying.

Liverpool were witnessing a lean patch in the Premier League before but these two back-to-back wins will help the team gain some confidence.

Wijnaldum further said: "I don't want to say we are back but I think we have to show it in every single game and that's what we just have to do. I think it's a really bad thing to think that we are back because every game is another situation, another game and another opponent. We have to do it again. I think we look at it that way and just try to play the games with confidence."

Liverpool will now take on Brighton on February 4. (ANI)

