Will aim to implement Dhoni sir's tips on England tour: Indrani

India will play a one-off Test from June 16-19, followed by a three-match ODI series and a three-match T20 series, culminating on July 15.

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batswoman Indrani Roy, picked for India's tour of England, says she would implement the tips former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has given her to make an impression in the upcoming series.

"During a training session in Ranchi sometime last year, I had a long conversation with Mahi sir, about how to improve my game and he had told me that I should ensure that I improve my reflexes and movement in the five-metre radius," the 23-year-old player told Sportstar.

"For wicketkeepers, that's a key thing, and he advised me that I should try and get better. That actually helped me," said Indrani, who shifted base from Howrah district of West Bengal to Jharkhand a few years ago.

Indrani, who has had a prolific season, scoring an unbeaten 103 against Chhattisgarh and 86 against Karnataka in the senior women's one-day trophy, said that getting advice from someone like Dhoni was a privilege.

"Learning a thing or two from a legend like Mahi sir is a privilege and his advice actually helped me improve my game. Every time I hit the ground, I try to remember his tips," she said.

Before signing with Jharkhand in 2014, Indrani represented the Bengal under-19 team for four years.

