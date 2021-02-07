Will definitely inspire youngsters: Mayers on his stunning knock

Chattogram, Feb 7 (IANS) West Indies' Kyle Mayers said that he wasn't looking at the target as he anchored his team's stunning run chase against Bangladesh on Sunday in the first Test with a double century in his debut Test. Mayers scored an unbeaten 210 to help his team chase down 395 with three wickets in hand, thus completing the highest successful run chase in a Test match in Asia.

"It's a great feeling to be playing Test cricket, and then going on to score 100, 200 and then to win the match, it's a really special feeling," Mayers said about his knock on Sunday after the match.

"It is my highest score (in first class cricket) coming in my first Test. It is also the longest I have ever batted. Truly, I wasn't looking at the target. I was just trying to stick to my game plan for as long as possible. I was trying not to look at the scoreboard. I was trying to bat as long as possible. I knew within myself that if we bat the whole day, my team will cross the line."

Myers thanked his family, team mates and coaching staff and felt that his knock will inspire youngsters.

"I'd like to thank the coach, captain, teammates, coaches and family back home as well. I'm really grateful to everyone. A guy making his debut and scoring a double will definitely inspire youngsters. I'm always positive and believed in my ability, and believed that we could get there. We never give up, and keep fighting. The skipper (Kraigg Brathwaite) and the coach (Phil Simmons) tell us to keep fighting. Shannon (Gabriel) put in a great effort on that wicket and that inspired all of us to do well," he said.

