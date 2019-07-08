Will definitely remind Kane about 2008 U-19 semis: Virat

India will take on New Zealand in the first semi-final of ICC World Cup 2019. The encounter between Men in Blue and the Black Caps shares eerie similarities with the U-19 World Cup semi-finals in 2008 in Malaysia where it was the same two teams that faced off against each other.

The current captains of both teams Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson, who rose through the ranks of Under 19 cricket, led the two sides during the 2008 U-19 semi-finals.

While the Kiwis will be featuring in their eighth World Cup semis, India will participate in their seventh World Cup semi-final.

Reflecting on it in the pre-match press conference, India captain Virat Kohli said, "A lot of players from that World Cup from our batch, from their batch, from other teams as well, made it to their national teams & are still playing. I think it is a really nice memory. Neither me nor him could have ever anticipated that one day this will happen. When we meet tomorrow I'll remind him. It's nice to realise that 11 yrs after, we're captaining our respective nations again in a senior World Cup."

Looking ahead at the game the Indian captain said, "Knockouts are a little bit different, league stages, you can try a few things, here you need to be precise. Decision-making is crucial, this is like some of the situations one faces in Test cricket."

On his own personal form, which has been consistent and not brilliant, Virat was quick to point out that playing for personal landmarks is not on his mind.

"Very happy with the role I am playing, a holding role, don't care about individual landmarks, even Rohit said the same that day – according to me Rohit is the top ODI player in the world at the moment."

Complacency is not even the last thing that Virat has in his mind as India face a tricky opposition in their attempt to make it to the final.

"Cannot remember the last time I stepped out to a field and felt, oh this is an easy game. Obviously, a World Cup knockout game brings a different pressure than a bilateral series. Important to treat this as a game of cricket. Our bowling attack has been up there with the best if not the best. NZ bowling has always been a balanced attack, their team has been very consistent, will need to be very disciplined against them. The team combo is still up for discussion, five bowlers or a sixth bowler will think about it."

It is a big game and there is definitely pressure on both teams. Virat feels the Indian team is very motivated to put aside the pressure of a World Cup semis, and just give it their best.

"Whichever team is more brave in being calculative, that team stands a better chance to win so we understand that combination. We've made it to a lot of knockout games and finals and it's up to both to bring their A game. Whoever handles pressure better will come out on top. This time around, the format has been different, have achieved the first goal, we can now focus on remaining games in the tournament. Bodies ain't as fresh but we are equally motivated."