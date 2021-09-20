Will form committee to investigate video of U-19 selector Pradeep Chawla: DDCA Director

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) director Dinesh Sharma on Monday stated that the association will form a committee to investigate the content of a video of U-19 selector Pradeep Chawla that has been circulating on the internet. In this video, a woman can be seen beating the selector with slippers.



Pradeep claims the video is old and was recorded for an app. He has gone on to add that he has no idea as to how it has circulated now.

DDCA director Dinesh Sharma told ANI: "We will bring this matter to the table and we will find the reality of this video as we are planning to call a meeting soon and form a committee.

"We will look into this matter by forming a committee. Such things will not be tolerated as these incidents put a bad effect on our players. We will see whether the video was really made for an app or there is some other issue in this. Our action will depend upon investigation." (ANI)

