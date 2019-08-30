Will guide Delhi team with my 'cricketing knowledge and experience': Rajkumar Sharma

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 [India] (ANI): After being appointed as the bowling coach of the Delhi team, Rajkumar Sharma said that he will guide the team with his 'cricketing knowledge and experience.'

"I'm thankful to Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) that they have given me an opportunity of Delhi's bowling coach. I will try my level best to guide the youngsters with my cricketing knowledge and experience," Sharma told ANI.

Sharma who also coached Indian skipper Virat Kohli in his childhood days said that Delhi team has always given players to the Indian side and he will now work on to produce bowlers for India."Delhi has always given quality players to the Indian side. In the current Indian team, skipper Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma, and Shikhar Dhawan are from Delhi. Delhi players' representation in the national side was always been good. Navdeep Saini is a great talent who came in the team recently. My aim will be to uplift Delhi's team and also produce quality bowlers for India who will serve the team for long," Sharma said.India have announced the squad for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa in which MS Dhoni was not included. Youngsters like Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, and Navdeep Saini were given chance in the team."It is an opportunity for youngsters to grab as MS Dhoni is not available for the selection. Pant has a chance to confirm his spot in the team as well as Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Manish Pandey, and Khalil Ahmed. They have the potential to serve the team for long," Sharma said."South Africa have surprised India in history so we can't take them lightly as in T20 any team can win. India have performed well from the last couple of years and they will face South Africa with full preparations," he added.According to Sharma, Kohli does not need any rest as he likes taking responsibility and performing."I don't think Virat needs a break as he likes taking challenges. He is a kind of player who performs well when given responsibility as his batting average has improved after he took charge of captaincy," Sharma concluded. (ANI)