Will provide all possible support to Chetan Sakariya in this difficult time: Rajasthan Royals

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 9 (ANI): Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals have said that they will provide all possible support to young fast bowler Chetan Sakariya, who lost his father due to COVID-19.



Sakariya lost his father on Sunday, who succumbed to COVID-19. The Royals said the side is in touch with the young pacer in this "difficult time".

"It pains us so much to confirm that Mr Kanjibhai Sakariya lost his battle with Covid-19 earlier today. We're in touch with Chetan and will provide all possible support to him and his family in this difficult time," Rajasthan Royals tweeted.

Sakariya, who took seven wickets in the suspended IPL 2021, had lost his brother in January this year. The young pacer was playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy when his brother passed away.

Earlier this week, Indian women's cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy had also lost her sister Vatsala to COVID-19.

While the India all-rounder tested negative for coronavirus last month, she had indicated that her sister contracted COVID-19. The India all-rounder had requested everyone to pray for her sister as she was battling with the virus.

The past couple of days have been devastating for the Bengaluru-based cricketer as she lost her mother to COVID-19 in April.

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been increasing at an alarming rate in the country.

India reported 4,03,738 new COVID-19 cases and over 4000 related deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative national tally of the infection went up to 2,22,96,414, the union health ministry informed on Sunday morning. (ANI)

