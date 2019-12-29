Will Somerville replaces Trent Boult for third Test

London [UK], Dec 29 (ANI): Will Somerville has been named as the replacement for Trent Boult for the third Test against Australia in Sydney on Sunday.

While batting Boult was struck on his gloves by Mitchell Starc. The player will now return home after the conclusion of the ongoing Test against Australia.

The off-spinner has played three Tests for New Zealand and scalped 14 wickets at an average of 25.14 in his career.The 35-year-old has also represented New South Wales and has claimed 23 wickets in the five first-class games held at Sydney Cricket Ground.Apart from Somerville, Blackcaps have spinners like Todd Astle and Mitchell Santner in the side, coach Gary Stead said that Somerville will prove helpful since he has played in Sydney earlier."Will offers something different to our two other spinners in the squad with his right-arm off-spin and height. The fact he's played a lot of cricket in Sydney during his career for New South Wales will also be helpful as we prepare for this final Test," ESPNcricinfo quoted Stead as saying.Earlier today, Australia defeated New Zealand by 247 runs on the fourth day of the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.With this win, the side has taken their points tally to 256 to consolidate their position at the second spot in the World Test Championship (WTC). Australia has also gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series against New Zealand.Kangaroos resumed day four at 137/4 and added 31 more runs to their overnight score. It was then that skipper Paine decided to declare the innings, setting Kiwis a target of 488 for the win.Chasing 488, Kiwis did not play well and were bundled out on 240 runs handing a 247 runs victory to Australia.Australia scored 467 runs in their first innings while the visitors were dismissed for 148 runs. (ANI)