Will try to double India's Tokyo Paralympics tally in Paris 2024, says PCI chief Deepa Malik

Tokyo [Japan], September 5 (ANI): Deepa Malik, the President of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) is confident of doubling the medal tally in the Paris 2024 after Indian athletes put on an outstanding show in the 2020 Tokyo Games.



Indian contingent on Sunday finished their campaign at the Paralympic Games at an all-time high by securing a total of 19 medals which includes 5 gold, 8 silver, and 6 bronze medals.

India had sent its biggest ever contingent of 54 para-athletes across as many as 9 sporting disciplines at the Games.

Since making its first appearance at the Paralympics in 1968, India had won 12 medals in total till the 2016 Rio edition. The country has now massively improved upon that entire number by 7 medals at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 alone.

"In 2016 we won four medals, in 2021 we have won 19 medals, we are moving towards adulthood, para-sports was in infancy but athletes' hard work has made it more mature. And in our adulthood, we are stronger and in 2024 we will try to double our tally," Deepa Malik told ANI.

Before the Games, Deepa Malik had backed the Indian contingent to create history in the showpiece event.

"Many coaches had given me the feedback and we were sure of creating history at the Paralympics. Today is Teachers' Day, and I thank all my teachers be it in federations or my coaches who helped us achieve the feat," said Deepa.

"I also thank each and every coach for giving world-class training to the athletes. Coaches sacrificed a lot but didn't comprise on the training of athletes," she added.

Indian shuttlers put on an outstanding show at the Paralympic Games 2020. Para-badminton made its debut at the Games and Indian shuttlers bagged four medals in the showpiece event.

Shuttlers Krishna Nagar, Pramod Bhagat won gold medals while Manoj Sarkar and Noida District Magistrate Suhas Yathiraj clinched bronze and silver respectively.

The PCI chief said she got "goosebumps" while witnessing the match of Noida District Magistrate and para-badminton player Suhas L Yathiraj on Sunday.

"These para-badminton players are mentally very strong. I watched all matches, and you had to be on your toes as every point was important. I feel very happy that every Indian watched the match. These games are not some charity sports that para-athletes went and played, they competed with strong athletes and gave tough fights to the opponents," said Deepa.

"I got goosebumps while watching the match of Suhas, it's commendable how he managed both his duties and his training. I congratulate all athletes," she signed off. (ANI)








