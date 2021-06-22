Will work hard to give my best during Tokyo Olympics, says Tajinder Toor

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Indian shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, who bagged his berth for Tokyo Olympics yesterday, said he will work hard to give his best shot in the upcoming Games.



Tajinderpal shattered his own national record, twice here at the Indian Grand Prix IV, on Monday. He crossed the Olympic Qualification mark with a throw of 21.49m and also broke his own National Record; the Olympic Qualification mark is set at 21.10m.

Tajinderpal broke his national record of 20.92m -- twice -- after throwing another throw of 21.28m. With the herculean effort of 21.49m, 26-year-old did not only improve on his own national record but he also managed to breach the Asian record.

Tajinder said despite many hurdles he and his coach stood strong and battled every situation to achieve the feat.

"Finally I have achieved my target for a ticket to #Tokyo2020. In spite of numerous setbacks like injuries and Covid situations, me and my coach Sh. Mohinder Singh Dhillon stood strong.I am happy that now I have qualified for Tokyo 2020 and will work hard to give my best during the games," Tajinder Toor tweeted.

On the same day, Tokyo 2020 bound discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur also broked the national record -- for the second time in the last four months -- at the Indian Grand Prix IV.

Kamalpreet Kaur hurled the discus 66.59m, comfortably shattering her own previous national record of 65.06m set in March 2021 on the final day of the Federation Cup.

Notably, she is still the first Indian woman to breach the elusive 65m mark and now she has done it twice in the gap of four months. (ANI)

