Willamson wins hearts despite NZ losing Boxing Day Test

Melbourne, Dec 30 (IANS) New Zealand may have lost the series and the just concluded second Test against hosts Australia however, Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson won several hearts as he was seen speaking to a section of Black Caps' fans at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and thanked them for their support despite the consecutive losses.

"I know we are circled by authorities, and I hope you are all behaving. But the support around this Test match has truly been special and the guys hugely appreciate it. I imagine footballers feel a little bit like this, despite the result. But the passion has been truly inspiring. We want to thank you guys," Williamson said in his address to a section of the New Zealand fans at the MCG, where his team suffered a 247-run defeat on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Kiwi fans also greeted their skipper with loud cheers. As the video went viral on social media, netizens praised Williamson for his heart-winning gesture. "How good is that !!! What a star Kane is," a user tweeted sharing the video. An another fan said: "King Kane! Every time he sets the bar so high being a leader and the way he carries himself. So much the younger generation and the current can learn from him." The Williamson-led side will take on the hosts in the third and final Test in Sydney from January 3.