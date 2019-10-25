Williams is as brave as a lion: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leeds [UK], Oct 25 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lauded Brandon Williams saying that the 19-year-old is 'as brave as a lion'.

Manchester United registered a 1-0 win over Partizan in the Europa League on Friday. Other than Williams, 18-year-old James Garner was the second surprise pick for the club during the match.



"They did excellent. I thought Jimmy just grew and grew into the game, became better and better. And Brandon was, for me, man of the match," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"He's been fantastic in the few games he's played, the boy has no fear, he's as brave as a lion and he got us the win," he added.

In the 43rd minute, Anthony Martial scored the only goal scored in the match through a penalty.

Solskjaer also called Williams a 'top, top player'.

"In games like these when we get the first goal, we need to learn when to get the second and when to get the third. But Brandon has an absolutely great attitude, the boy is gonna be a top, top player," he said.

Manchester United will now compete against Norwich City in Premier League on October 27. (ANI)

