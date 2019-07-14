Williamson becomes highest run-scoring captain in WC history

He may have missed out on breaking Rohit Sharma's record for most runs in the 2019 World Cup after falling for 30 in the final at Lord's, but New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has become the highest run-scoring captain in World Cup history.

In the final against England, Williamson was one run short of the former Sri Lankan skipper Mahela Jayawardena's record. Mahela scored 548 runs in the 2007 World Cup. The former batsman took 11 innings to get this feat.

As Williamson took his first run he became the highest scoring captain of all time in the World Cup history. He completed this feat in 10 innings. The 28-year-old played a knock of 30 runs before he was departed by England pacer Liam Plunkett.

The Kiwi captain, though, missed out on a chance to become the highest run-scorer at the 2019 World Cup. The Kiwi captain had needed 101 runs to get past Rohit's tally of 648 runs and go on top. Before the title clash, two batsmen were fighting to take top spot in the race for the most runs. India vice-captain Rohit Sharma (648), Australia opener David Warner (647) are leading the run charts with Bangladesh's all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (606) just behind them at No.3 in the tally. England's top order batsman Joe Root and Kiwi captain Kane Williamson were the next two in the highest run scorers list of World Cup 2019. Nevertheless, Williamson has been a star with a bat for the Kiwis, who are loking for their maiden World Cup triumph. The Kiwi captain finishes the tournament with 578 runs in 9 innings at an average of 82.57. He has scored two hundreds and the same number of fifties in the tournament. Now, only Root remains the only threat to Rohit's record. The England batsman is on 549 runs and a century will help him overtake all the batsmen above him and to the top of the table.