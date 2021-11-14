Williamson equals record of scoring most runs by any batter in T20 World Cup final

Dubai [UAE], November 14 (ANI): New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson on Sunday equalled the record of scoring most runs by any batter in the T20 World Cup final.



Australia and New Zealand are locking horns in the final of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday evening at the Dubai International Stadium.

Williamson scored 85 runs in just 48 balls during the final clash against Australia. The Kiwi skipper has come to par with former West Indies batter Marlon Samuels who had also played a knock of 85 runs in 66 balls against England during the 2016 T20 World Cup final.

Kane Williamson played a brilliant innings of 85 runs as New Zealand posted 172/4 against Australia. Earlier, the team from Down Under had won the toss and opted to bowl. (ANI)

