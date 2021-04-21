Williamson returns, Jadhav makes debut for SRH (Ld)

PBKS have won just one match so far this season while SRH have lost all of their matches.

Chennai, April 21 (IANS) Kane Williamson returns to the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) squad while Kedar Jadhav makes his debut for the team as they were put to bowl first by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

"Everyone in this franchise are positive -- need to learn from the mistakes, those little things in the game. Kane Williamson is in, he replaces Mujeeb (Mujeeb-ur-Rahman). (Abdul) Samad is out with a hamstring pull, Kedar replaces him, Manish (Pandey) misses out as well, replaced by Siddarth Kaul. Conditions over here are very different to what we encountered in Dubai last season. Need to bowl well and get back to winning ways," said Warner.

Rahul said that PBKS have decided to bench Riley Meredith and Jhye Richardson. "Fabian Allen and Moises Henriques in," he said.

"We are pretty clear, everyone have been given responsibilities -- we're a new team this season, will take time for the roles to sink in for everyone. A couple of wins and the belief will be back," he further said.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul , Khaleel Ahmed

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (captain & wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Fabian Allen, Mohammed Shami, M Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh

