Williamson to miss 2nd Test due to elbow niggle, likely to return for WTC final

"Captain Kane Williamson will miss the second Test of the BLACKCAPS Tour of England as he rests his irritated left-elbow," said a statement from New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

Birmingham, June 9 (IANS) Skipper Kane Williamson will miss New Zealand's second Test against England that begins here at Edgbaston from Thursday.

Williamson has been managing the injury since March when he missed the limited-overs home series against Bangladesh and also the first few matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

"It is not an easy decision for Kane to have to miss a Test, but we think it is the right one," said coach Gary Stead.

"He has had an injection in his elbow to relieve the irritation he has been experiencing when he bats and a period of rest and rehabilitation will help maximise his recovery," added Stead in the statement from NZC.

Stead, however, said that Williamson will be ready for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India that gets underway on June 18 at Southampton.

"The decision has been made very much with the ICC World Test Championship Final at Southampton in mind and we are confident he will be ready for that match starting on June 18," he said.

Tom Latham will captain the side for the third time in Williamson's absence, while Will Young comes into the starting XI and will bat at No. 3, which is the position where the Kiwis skipper bats.

Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner has already been ruled out of the second Test and New Zealand are looking to rest some of their key frontline bowlers for the WTC final.

Left-arm pace bowler Trent Boult will, however, play.

--IANS

kh/akm