Williamson watching me bat was pretty intimidating: NZ player Conway

The 29-year-old batsman is a part of the 20-member Black Caps squad, which is in England to play a two-Test series against the hosts from June 2 and the World Test Championship final against the Virat Kohli-led India from June 18.

London, May 30 (IANS) New Zealand cricketer Devon Conway, who is awaiting his Test debut, said that skipper Kane Williamson watching him bat during a warm-up game at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton was "pretty intimidating".

Conway pushed his case for a Test debut on Saturday, notching up an unbeaten 55 for Latham XI against Williamson XI on the opening day of the Black Caps' intra-squad two-day warm-up game at the Ageas Bowl.

Conway and Tom Latham added 106 for the opening wicket before both retired at the lunch interval and were replaced by Tom Blundell and Ross Taylor.

"You've got Kane Williamson there at gully watching you bat. That's pretty intimidating, one of the best guys watching you go about your business. Then also fronting up and facing guys like Tim Southee, who have been there for a long time.

"I didn't get the opportunity to bat with Ross Taylor today, which was a bit unfortunate, but hopefully one day I'll get that chance," said Conway, who is most likely to open if he makes his Test debut, although he has mostly played at No.3 in the 108 First-class and 84 List A matches he has played so far.

On what he hopes to achieve if he makes his Test debut, Conway said: "I like to see myself as a guy who bats anywhere really. If the opportunity presents itself to bat up the order in Test cricket or ODIs or Twenty20, I would be happy to take that with both hands. It's just a number.

"At the end of the day, it's about adjusting to different scenarios and situations of the game and just batting accordingly."

--IANS

akm/ksk/