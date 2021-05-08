Wilson's brace helps Newcastle shock Leicester City

Jonny Evans was injured in the warm-up for the home team with Marc Albrighton replaced him. Newcastle took advantage as an error by Caglar Soyuncu allowed Joe Willock to score in the 22nd minute.

Leicester, May 8 (IANS) Striker Callum Wilson scored twice to help Newcastle United stay above the relegation zone with a stunning 4-2 win over Leicester City.

Wesley Fofana's header was saved at the other end by Martin Dubravka. Paul Dummett then doubled Newcastle's lead with his third Premier League goal in the 34th minute.

Wilson's breakaway strike in the 64th minute made it 3-0. The English footballer then added a fourth nine minutes later after his initial effort had rebounded off a post.

Albrighton's swerving shot gave Leicester some hope 10 minutes from time. Kelechi Iheanacho made it 4-2 with a low shot in the 87th minute.

With the win, Newcastle climbed to 13th among 20 teams with 39 points from 35 matches. They are 12 clear of third-from-bottom Fulham, who have four matches left to play.

Leicester are in third place with 63 points, five clear of fifth-placed West Ham United, who have a match in hand.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers had made two changes to his side. While Evans was replaced by Albrighton as a part of a late change to the starting XI as mentioned above, Portugal star Ricardo Pereira replaced left-back Luke Thomas.

Albrighton took up a left-sided wing-back position, while Timothy Castagne played as a right-sided centre-back.

--IANS

kh/