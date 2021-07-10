Wimbledon: Ashleigh wins final in three sets to clinch title

London, July 10 (IANS) World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty won the women's singles title at the Wimbledon Championships on Saturday, beating eighth seed Karolina Pliskova in three sets 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-3 in one hour and 55 minutes.

Ashleigh, who had become the first world No. 1 in five years to reach the final at SW19, became the first Australian woman player in 41 years after Evonne Goolagong Cawley (1980) to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish.