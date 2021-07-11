Wimbledon: Indian-American Banerjee wins boys' singles title

London, July 11 (IANS) Samir Banerjee became the first India-American player to win a Grand Slam boys' singles title, beating compatriot Viktor Lilov 7-5, 6-3 in one hour and 21 minutes in the final at the Wimbledon championships on Sunday.

Samir, 17, suffered a wobble while serving for the opening set at 5-3 and lost his serve, allowing Viktor to level scores at 5-5. However, he regrouped himself and won the next two games to pocket the first set. He again raced through the second set, breaking his opponent's serve in the sixth game to take 4-2 lead.