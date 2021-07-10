Wimbledon: Indian-American Samir Banerjee reaches boys singles final

The 17-year-old right-hander from New Jersey beat Sascha 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-2 in two minutes short of two hours in their semi-final encounter.

London, July 10 (IANS) Indian-American tennis player Samir Banerjee on Saturday reached boys' singles final at the Wimbledon Championships, beating Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg of France in three sets.

In the final, Samir will take on fellow American Victor Lilov, who outplayed Juncheng Shang of China 6-3, 6-1 in the other semi-final.

It was superb performance from Samir, who is ranked 19 in the ITF junior rankings as of July 5, 2021, as he sent down seven aces as compared to three by Sascha, and earned 67% points on first serve as compared to 57% by his French rival.

Samir, who started playing tennis at the age of six, made 27 unforced errors as compared to 33 by Sascha, who struggled with his serve and sent down 11 double faults. Samir had just 4 double faults.

Samir, who is from Basking Ridge in New Jersey, had recently lost in the first round of the French Open.

--IANS

bsk/kh