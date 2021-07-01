Wimbledon: Murray comes from behind to register thrilling win in second round

London [UK], July 1 (ANI): Britain's tennis player Andy Murray came from behind to register a thrilling win in the second round of the ongoing Wimbledon 2021.



Murray defeated Germany's Oscar Otte 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 here at the Centre Court to progress to the third round. The 34-year-old Murray will now lock horns against Denis Shapavalov in the third round.

The Britain tennis player made light work of his opponent Otte in the first set, and he ended up winning it 6-3.

However, Otte came back strongly and the German went on to win the next two sets by 6-4 margin and as a result, Murray's back was against the wall, and he needed to win two sets to progress to the third round.

At that stage, Murray showed his class and determination, and he went on to win the fourth and fifth set. In the fourth set, Murray dropped four games while in the fifth, he just dropped two.

Earlier on Wednesday, world No.1 Novak Djokovic also progressed to the third round of the ongoing Wimbledon.

Later in the day, Roger Federer will be in action in his second round match of the Wimbledon 2021. (ANI)

