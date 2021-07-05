Wimbledon: Ons causes upset as seeds advance into quarter-finals (ld)

London, July 5 (IANS) Former champion Angelique Kerber of Germany and eighth-seed Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic joined top seed Ashleigh Barty in the women's singles quarter-finals at the Wimbledon Championships on a day Tunisias Ons Jabeur continued her fairytale run with an upset win over Iga Swiatek.

Angelique, ranked 25th here, outplayed American teenager Coco Gauff, ranked 20th, in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, in just over an hour while Karolina got the better of Liudmila Samsonova of Russia 6-2, 6-3 in around 75 minutes.

In the quarter-finals, Angelique will meet Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic, who overcame Paula Badosa of Spain 7-6(6), 6-4 while Karolina will face Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland who got past Madison Keys of the United States 7-6(3), 6-3.

The spotlight, however, was on Ons Jabeur, who made her second Grand Slam quarter-finals entry.

Ons shocked seventh-seed Iga Swiatek 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 in a fourth round match on Monday to set up a quarter-final clash with second seed Aryna Sabalenka, who overcame Elena Rybakina, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Top seed Ashleigh Barty ended 2021 French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova's 15-match unbeaten streak to reach her fifth career Grand Slam quarter-final 7-5, 6-3.

Ons, who became the first Arab and first North African woman to reach the Wimbledon last-eight stage, will play her second Grand Slam quarter-final after the 2020 Australian Open.

The 26-year-old has been in good form on grass this season, having won 10 games and lost only one.

Aryna said that the quarter-final between the two will be a battle of two players who serve well.

"She has good touch, good serving game, moving well," said Aryna.

"I also have a good serve, play aggressive. I am kind of trying to use my touch also. Trying to be not only aggressive on the court, sometimes change the speed," she added.

"It is going to be interesting match. It is going to be great battle. I am really looking forward for this match."

Ons fired eight aces against two by Iga and committed only two double faults as against five by the Polish player.

She won 74 per cent of first service points and won all seven of her break-points.

