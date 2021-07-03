Wimbledon: Roger Federer beats Norrie to enter fourth round for 18th time

London [UK], July 3 (ANI): Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer on Saturday entered the fourth round of the ongoing Wimbledon Championships.



Federer wobbled in the game after winning the first two sets but came back strongly to defeat Cameron Norrie in the third round.

The sixth-seeded Swiss recorded the 1,250th match win after defeating Norrie 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 in two hours and 35 minutes at the Centre Court to reach the fourth round for the 18th time.

Having won the first two sets, Federer was riding high on confidence before the British tennis player stunned him in the third essay.

Federer, whose only loss to a British player at Wimbledon came against Tim Henman in the 2001 quarter-finals, came back in the fourth set to clinch the game.

The Swiss tennis maestro will next lock horns with Italian 23rd seed Lorenzo Sonego in his quest for a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam singles title.

Earlier in the day, star India player Sania Mirza and her doubles partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands were knocked out of the Wimbledon Championships.

They lost their second-round match to Russian tennis players Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina 4-6, 3-6.

In the first set, Sania and Bethanie Mattek-Sands fought hard but the Russian duo took the game away from them.

Riding on the winning momentum, Kudermetova and Vesnina clinched the second set quite easily.(ANI)

